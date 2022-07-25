Gerald Melzer - Yannick Hanfmann
G. Melzer vs Y. Hanfmann | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
G. Melzer
Y. Hanfmann
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
GeraldMelzer
Austria
- ATP ranking188
- ATP points283
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
YannickHanfmann
Germany
- ATP ranking140
- ATP points391
- Age30
- Height1.93m
- Weight84kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
G. Melzer
Y. Hanfmann
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895