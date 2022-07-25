Juan Pablo Varillas - Carlos Taberner

J. Varillas vs C. Taberner | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Court Kuchenmeister
Not started
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
C. Taberner
C. Taberner
25/07
Players Overview

Juan Pablo-Varillas-headshot
Juan PabloVarillas
Peru
Peru
  • ATP ranking115
  • ATP points469
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Carlos-Taberner-headshot
CarlosTaberner
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking106
  • ATP points531
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Varillas

C. Taberner

Related matches

F. Coria
F. Coria
C. Garín
C. Garín
25/07
H. Casanova
H. Casanova
J. Rodionov
J. Rodionov
25/07
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
25/07
V. Kopriva
V. Kopriva
J. Sousa (8)
J. Sousa (8)
25/07
LIVE MATCH: Juan Pablo Varillas vs Carlos Taberner

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

