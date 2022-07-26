Albert Ramos - Juan Pablo Varillas

A. Ramos vs J. Varillas | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
A. Ramos (5)
A. Ramos (5)
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points915
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
Juan Pablo-Varillas-headshot
Juan PabloVarillas
Peru
Peru
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points520
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
Juan Pablo-Varillas-headshot
Juan PabloVarillas
Peru
Peru
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Ramos

J. Varillas

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

F. Coria
F. Coria
P. Martínez (7)
P. Martínez (7)
from 23:00
R. Bautista (3)
R. Bautista (3)
J. Rodionov
J. Rodionov
from 23:00
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
J. Sousa (8)
J. Sousa (8)
from 23:00
F. Misolic
F. Misolic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Albert Ramos vs Juan Pablo Varillas

ATP Kitzbühel - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Juan Pablo Varillas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Kitzbühel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.