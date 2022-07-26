Dušan Lajovic - Aslan Karatsev

D. Lajovic vs A. Karatsev | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
A. Karatsev (4)
A. Karatsev (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking80
  • ATP points645
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking37
  • ATP points1183
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Dušan Lajovic vs Aslan Karatsev

ATP Kitzbühel - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Aslan Karatsev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 July 2022.

