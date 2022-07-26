Jirí Lehecka - João Sousa
J. Lehecka vs J. Sousa | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
J. Lehecka
J. Sousa (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking68
- ATP points710
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points766
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Lehecka
J. Sousa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895