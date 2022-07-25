Lorenzo Sonego - Pablo Andújar
L. Sonego vs P. Andújar | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
L. Sonego (9)
P. Andújar
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points810
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
PabloAndújar
Spain
- ATP ranking98
- ATP points546
- Age36
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Sonego
P. Andújar
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895