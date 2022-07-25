Lorenzo Sonego - Pablo Andújar

L. Sonego vs P. Andújar | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
L. Sonego (9)
L. Sonego (9)
P. Andújar
P. Andújar
from 23:00
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points810
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Pablo-Andújar-headshot
PabloAndújar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking98
  • ATP points546
  • Age36
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
Pablo-Andújar-headshot
PabloAndújar
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Sonego

P. Andújar

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Sonego vs Pablo Andújar

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Kitzbühel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

