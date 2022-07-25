Nicolás Jarry - Pedro Martínez

N. Jarry vs P. Martínez | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
P. Martínez (7)
P. Martínez (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking112
  • ATP points511
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight87kg
Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points965
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Recent matches

N. Jarry

P. Martínez

LIVE MATCH: Nicolás Jarry vs Pedro Martínez

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Nicolás Jarry and Pedro Martínez live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 July 2022.

