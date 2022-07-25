Richard Gasquet - Sebastian Ofner
R. Gasquet vs S. Ofner | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
R. Gasquet (10)
S. Ofner
from 23:00
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking79
- ATP points646
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
SebastianOfner
Austria
- ATP ranking235
- ATP points218
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight81kg
