Roberto Bautista - Jurij Rodionov
R. Bautista vs J. Rodionov | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
R. Bautista (3)
J. Rodionov
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking20
- ATP points1600
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
JurijRodionov
Austria
- ATP ranking145
- ATP points378
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Bautista
J. Rodionov
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895