Vitaliy Sachko - Dušan Lajovic
V. Sachko vs D. Lajovic | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Court Kuchenmeister
Not started
V. Sachko
D. Lajovic
25/07
Players Overview
VitaliySachko
Ukraine
- ATP ranking265
- ATP points186
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
DušanLajovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points703
- Age32
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
V. Sachko
D. Lajovic
