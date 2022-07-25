Vitaliy Sachko - Dušan Lajovic

V. Sachko vs D. Lajovic | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Court Kuchenmeister
Not started
V. Sachko
V. Sachko
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
25/07
Players Overview

Vitaliy-Sachko-headshot
VitaliySachko
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • ATP ranking265
  • ATP points186
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points703
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitaliy-Sachko-headshot
VitaliySachko
Ukraine
Ukraine
Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
0

Wins

3 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Sachko

D. Lajovic

LIVE MATCH: Vitaliy Sachko vs Dušan Lajovic

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Vitaliy Sachko and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Kitzbühel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

