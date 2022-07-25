Vít Kopriva - João Sousa
V. Kopriva vs J. Sousa | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
V. Kopriva
J. Sousa (8)
25/07
Players Overview
VítKopriva
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking124
- ATP points438
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points811
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
V. Kopriva
J. Sousa
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890