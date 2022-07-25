Vít Kopriva - João Sousa

V. Kopriva vs J. Sousa | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
V. Kopriva
V. Kopriva
J. Sousa (8)
J. Sousa (8)
25/07
Players Overview

Vít-Kopriva-headshot
VítKopriva
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking124
  • ATP points438
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points811
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vít-Kopriva-headshot
VítKopriva
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
0

Wins

2 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Kopriva

J. Sousa

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

