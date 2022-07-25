Richard Gasquet - Sebastian Ofner

R. Gasquet vs S. Ofner | Kitzbuhel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Tennis Stadium Kitzbühel
Not started
R. Gasquet (10)
R. Gasquet (10)
S. Ofner
S. Ofner
from 23:00
Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking79
  • ATP points646
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Sebastian-Ofner-headshot
SebastianOfner
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking235
  • ATP points218
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight81kg

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

S. Ofner

LIVE MATCH: Richard Gasquet vs Sebastian Ofner

ATP Kitzbühel - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Kitzbühel Tennis match between Richard Gasquet and Sebastian Ofner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Kitzbühel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

