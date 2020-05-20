Tennis

ATP launches partnerships to help players with mental health, well-being

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - The men's tennis tour has joined up with Sporting Chance and Headspace to help players and its staff deal with mental health problems and look after their well-being during the COVID-19 shutdown, the ATP said on Wednesday.

The professional tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic and will remain suspended until at least the end of July, depriving lower-level players who depend solely on tournament winnings of the chance to earn a living.

With no clarity on when the sport can resume again, many players have been left anxious as they struggle to cope with the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

42 MINUTES AGO

"Being mentally strong is just as important as physical strength in tennis and looking after the mental health of our players and staff is a key priority for us," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement https://www.atptour.com/en/news/atp-mental-health-release-20-may-2020.

"Everyone has been adapting to periods of self-isolation and decreased physical activity during the pandemic, but this can have a particularly detrimental effect on professional athletes who are used to particular training structure and playing day in day out."

The ATP's tie-up with Sporting Chance, founded by former England and Arsenal soccer captain Tony Adams to help with emotional welfare and addictive disorders, gives players access to therapists experienced in working with elite athletes.

"The challenges that all sports and sports professionals are experiencing in the light of this pandemic will be affecting all of us in different ways," Adams said.

"Holding out our hand to those in need at this time is important to me and working with organisations like the ATP is a pleasure – well done Tennis!"

As part of another partnership, Headspace will provide free subscriptions to ATP players and employees, giving them access to all 1200+ hours of meditation and mindfulness content.

Earlier this month, the ATP also announced a two-year partnership with online learning platform Coursera which will allow players to access over 4,000 courses for free. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Tennis

Konta wants ATP/WTA to be a merger of equals

3 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Tennis-US Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

9 MINUTES AGO
Tennis

Konta wants ATP/WTA to be a merger of equals

3 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches

5 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'It was a tough moment' - Toni Nadal reflects on Rafa's emotional win over Federer in 2009

00:02:06
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

00:00:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

00:00:35
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
US Open

Berrettini outlasts Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach first Grand Slam semi

04/09/2019 AT 21:30
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Seferovic smashes hat-trick for Swiss as Belgium crash out

18/11/2018 AT 18:07
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
Horse Racing

Eqtidaar springs surprise for Stoute to win Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

25/06/2018 AT 09:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKonta wants ATP/WTA to be a merger of equals
Next articleFANS ARE KEY TO TENNIS AND TOURNAMENTS WILL NOT TAKE PLACE WITHOUT THEM - CILIC