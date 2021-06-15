Andy Murray beat Benoit Paire 6-3 6-2 in the first round at Queen's in his first singles match since March.

The Scot began solidly and in game four he broke with a trademark dipping forehand down the line after racing across the baseline.

Murray held all his service games with little trouble and clinched the set with an ace.

It was a similar story in the second set with the two-time Wimbledon champion breaking in game six after his stretching backhand pass was judged to be in by the video review team.

Paire continued to rely on risky groundstrokes which were hit and miss and did not trouble his opponent's serve.

Murray broke again when the Frenchman said the Scot's return was on the line rather than out as the line-judge called.

And the 34-year-old served it out to clinch victory to set up a second round meeting with Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who reached the French Open quarter-finals last week.

Murray, who appeared to be fighting back tears after the match, said his minset now is every match could be his last.

He added: "I just really want to play.

"Like I said, I have not really had the opportunity to do that the last few years.

"You know, when I have, it's been pretty fleeting.

"Yeah, first singles match I got to play on grass in three years.

"Obviously I said before there is obviously a lot of doubts as well like when you haven't hardly played, but then, you know, like I kept saying, in the back of my mind and in practice and stuff, like I put in so much work and have done so much good stuff, like in practice, you know, I'm really proud of what my attitude has been like in terms of feeling the various setbacks and everything and kept going."

