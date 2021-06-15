Andy Murray has said that every match could be his last.
The three-time Grand Slam winner was speaking after he beat Benoît Paire 6-3 6-2 in the first round of Queen’s. The win means Murray will meet Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who reached the French Open quarter-finals last week, in round two.
The two-time Wimbledon winner said that his long return from injury had taught him not to get too stressed by the pressures of top-level tennis, adding that every match could be his last.
"I just wanted to go out there, enjoy it and just be myself,” began Murray.
And I did that and I enjoyed it. And I get another opportunity tomorrow.
“And I'm always sort of telling myself - and maybe it's not the best mindset - but each match could be my last one, you know, that I play now,” continued Murray.
“So I want to make the most of every match that I play in, and each tournament that I get the chance to compete in."
The win was Murray's first singles win on grass since 2018.
