Former world number one Andy Murray and British number one Dan Evans will play at Queen's Club tournament in London which runs from June 14-20.

Andy's brother Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares will play in the doubles.

The tournament, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, acts as a warm-up grass competition for Wimbledon which is set to start on June 28.

It will commence straight after the French Open concludes, will be played in front of 25 per cent capacity and has been renamed cinch Championships.

"It’s been a difficult time for everyone and it will be great to play in front of home fans in Britain again," Murray, who has won the ATP singles tournament five times, said.

"The tournament at Queen’s has always meant a lot to me – it’s where I won my first ATP match, I’ve won the singles at Queen’s more than any other in my career, and I’ll never forget our doubles title in 2019.

"I can’t wait to get back out there."

Two years ago, Andy surprisingly won the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's just a few months after undergoing hip surgery.

The Scot travelled to Rome last weekend and is set for a series of practice sessions prior to the claycourt Masters 1000 tournament, with his main target being Roland Garros which starts on May 30.

Evans, who won the currently ranked 26 in the world, is looking forward to returning to the UK for Queen's having not been home since January when he flew out for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

"I know how lucky we’ve been to be able to still play the sport in recent months. It’s been a good year for me on court and I’m really looking forward to the grass over the next couple of months," he said.

“It’s a surface I’ve always liked, and to be able to play at the cinch Championships at Queen’s in front of British fans again will be brilliant.”

The full singles entry list will be revealed next week.

