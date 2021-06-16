Cam Norrie booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Queen’s Club Championship with a straight sets win over Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday afternoon.

Norrie’s Russian opponent has enjoyed a stellar year to-date, rising to 24th in the ATP rankings. But Karatsev showed none of that form and confidence in a disastrous service game late in the first set to give Norrie a chance to serve for the lead – one he duly took.

And any chance of a comeback dissipated when Karatsev fell awkwardly early in the second set, picking up a knock that he never recovered from, with Norrie winning 7-5 6-2.

“I felt very comfortable,” Norrie said after his win. “He started strong and I managed to hold my serve and stay with him. A huge win for me and definitely a big step up from my first match on Monday.

“It was pretty tricky midway through that second set and I managed to hold tough. He’s having a great year, he’s won a lot this year. It’s another match on the grass so it’s all invaluable stuff.”

Norrie will face fellow Brit Jack Draper in the last eight in west London.

The 19-year-old survived an onslaught of aces from big-serving Alexander Bublik to win in straight sets – despite his opponent rocketing down 21 aces in the match.

Both sets went to tiebreaks, with Draper edging the first 7-5 and then running away with the second 7-0 to set up that mouth-watering tie against Norrie.

Fellow Brits Dan Evans and Andy Murray could make it four home representatives in the quarter-finals, with the pair due to play on Thursday, weather permitting.

