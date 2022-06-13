Andy Murray has pulled out of the cinch Championships at Queen’s due to an abdominal injury.

He was treated on court in the third set of the match and has now opted not to play this week.

Murray, 35, underwent a scan on the injury and will still be hoping to compete at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27.

It has been reported that he may even play an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club next week.

“After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year,” said Murray, who was due to face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

“The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray enjoyed one of his best weeks in recent memory in Stuttgart as he beat world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios on his way to the final.

He pushed Berrettini to three sets before falling away in the decider.

Speaking after the match, Murray said: "Sorry I couldn't get over the line today, but there's been a lot of progress the last few weeks.

"I'm looking forward to what the future has to hold, I'm feeling a lot better about my game. Hopefully my body can hold up a little while longer so I can keep playing matches like this."

