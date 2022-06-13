Jack Draper celebrated breaking into the top 100 in the world by stunning fourth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets at the cinch Championships at Queen’s.

Draper, 20, who beat Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the same tournament a year ago, broke world No. 15 Fritz four times on his way to a 6-3 6-2 victory.

He won 91 per cent of first-serve points and made just six unforced errors compared to 19 from the Indian Wells champion.

He will next face either Emil Ruusuvuori or Quentin Halys.

“I enjoyed my time out here," said Draper. "I haven’t played in front of this many people that often. The nerves were still here but I was glad the way I played today.”

Draper has been enjoying a breakout season with four ATP Challenger titles and two match wins at ATP Masters events in Miami and Madrid.

On Monday he moved up to world No. 99 and he was on the front foot from the start against Fritz, who also failed to win a match at the Libema Open last week.

Fritz fended off two break points in his first service game, holding from 15-40 down, but was then broken after a lengthy fourth game.

There was no coming back from there for the American as Draper continued to hit deep with his powerful forehand.

Draper broke again to start the second set, catching the line with a superb running forehand winner.

The British No. 4 closed out an impressive victory with a second-serve ace as he booked his place in the next round.

Alex de Minaur also advanced with a 6-4 6-4 victory over eighth seed Reilly Opelka.

Andy Murray is set to play his first match on Tuesday against Lorenzo Sonego, although he is battling to be fit after suffering an abdominal injury in defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final.

