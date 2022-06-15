A. De Minaur vs A. Davidovich | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
15/06
Alex De Minaur - Alejandro Davidovich

Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking21
  • ATP points1768
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points1050
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. De Minaur

A. Davidovich

Latest news

ATP London

'It doesn't feel real' - Peniston stuns Ruud on ATP debut at Queen's

an hour ago

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

20 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Alejandro Davidovich

ATP London - 15 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Alejandro Davidovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

