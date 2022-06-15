B. van de Zandschulp vs G. Dimitrov | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
G. Dimitrov
15/06
Botic van de Zandschulp - Grigor Dimitrov
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking29
- ATP points1364
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1740
- Age31
- Height1.91m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
G. Dimitrov
