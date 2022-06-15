B. van de Zandschulp vs G. Dimitrov | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
G. Dimitrov
G. Dimitrov
15/06
Advertisement
Ad

Botic van de Zandschulp - Grigor Dimitrov

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking29
  • ATP points1364
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1740
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

G. Dimitrov

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

J. Draper (WC)
J. Draper (WC)
E. Ruusuvuori (Q)
E. Ruusuvuori (Q)
15/06
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
M. Cilic (7)
M. Cilic (7)
15/06
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
15/06
R. Peniston (WC)
R. Peniston (WC)
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
15/06
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP London

'It doesn't feel real' - Peniston stuns Ruud on ATP debut at Queen's

an hour ago

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

20 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Grigor Dimitrov

ATP London - 15 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.