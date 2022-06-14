D. Evans vs M. Berrettini | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Evans
M. Berrettini (2)
14/06
Daniel Evans - Matteo Berrettini
Players Overview
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1271
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3570
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Evans
M. Berrettini
