D. Evans vs M. Berrettini | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Evans
D. Evans
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
14/06
Daniel Evans - Matteo Berrettini

Players Overview

Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1271
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3570
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Evans

M. Berrettini

Latest news

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

2 hours ago

ATP London

Draper shocks fourth seed Fritz at Queen's on day he breaks top 100

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Daniel Evans vs Matteo Berrettini

ATP London - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.