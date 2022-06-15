D. Kudla vs M. Berrettini | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Queen's Club
Not started
D. Kudla (LL)
M. Berrettini (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Denis Kudla - Matteo Berrettini
Players Overview
DenisKudla
United States
- ATP ranking82
- ATP points733
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight75kg
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3570
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
4 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
D. Kudla
M. Berrettini
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad