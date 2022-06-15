D. Kudla vs M. Berrettini | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Queen's Club
Not started
D. Kudla (LL)
D. Kudla (LL)
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
from 23:00
Denis Kudla - Matteo Berrettini

Players Overview

Denis-Kudla-headshot
DenisKudla
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking82
  • ATP points733
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight75kg
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3570
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denis-Kudla-headshot
DenisKudla
United States
United States
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
2

Wins

4 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

D. Kudla

M. Berrettini

LIVE MATCH: Denis Kudla vs Matteo Berrettini

ATP London - 15 June 2022

