D. Shapovalov vs T. Paul | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Shapovalov (6)
T. Paul
14/06
Advertisement
Ad
Denis Shapovalov - Tommy Paul
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2473
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1113
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Shapovalov
T. Paul
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad