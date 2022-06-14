D. Shapovalov vs T. Paul | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Shapovalov (6)
D. Shapovalov (6)
T. Paul
T. Paul
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Denis Shapovalov - Tommy Paul

Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2473
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1113
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Shapovalov

T. Paul

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

L. Broady (WC)
L. Broady (WC)
1
6
5
M. Cilic (7)
M. Cilic (7)
6
4
5
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
R. Peniston (WC)
R. Peniston (WC)
14/06
S. Querrey (Q)
S. Querrey (Q)
D. Schwartzman (5)
D. Schwartzman (5)
14/06
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

2 hours ago

ATP London

Draper shocks fourth seed Fritz at Queen's on day he breaks top 100

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Denis Shapovalov vs Tommy Paul

ATP London - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Tommy Paul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.