F. Tiafoe vs S. Wawrinka | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Frances Tiafoe - Stan Wawrinka

Players Overview

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1519
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking290
  • ATP points169
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

F. Tiafoe

S. Wawrinka

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

L. Broady (WC)
L. Broady (WC)
1
6
5
M. Cilic (7)
M. Cilic (7)
6
4
6
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
R. Peniston (WC)
R. Peniston (WC)
14/06
S. Querrey (Q)
S. Querrey (Q)
D. Schwartzman (5)
D. Schwartzman (5)
14/06
D. Evans
D. Evans
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

2 hours ago

ATP London

Draper shocks fourth seed Fritz at Queen's on day he breaks top 100

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka

ATP London - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.