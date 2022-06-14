F. Tiafoe vs S. Wawrinka | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
F. Tiafoe
S. Wawrinka
14/06
Frances Tiafoe - Stan Wawrinka
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1519
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
- ATP ranking290
- ATP points169
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight81kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
F. Tiafoe
S. Wawrinka
