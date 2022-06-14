S. Querrey vs D. Schwartzman | Queen's
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Querrey (Q)
S. Querrey (Q)
D. Schwartzman (5)
D. Schwartzman (5)
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Sam Querrey - Diego Schwartzman

Players Overview

Sam-Querrey-headshot
SamQuerrey
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking121
  • ATP points512
  • Age34
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight95kg
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2325
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sam-Querrey-headshot
SamQuerrey
United States
United States
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
2

Wins

5 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

S. Querrey

D. Schwartzman

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

L. Broady (WC)
L. Broady (WC)
1
6
5
M. Cilic (7)
M. Cilic (7)
6
4
6
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
R. Peniston (WC)
R. Peniston (WC)
14/06
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
14/06
D. Evans
D. Evans
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
14/06
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP London

'Such a tough opponent' - Norrie knocked out by Dimitrov in Queen's first round

2 hours ago

ATP London

Draper shocks fourth seed Fritz at Queen's on day he breaks top 100

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Sam Querrey vs Diego Schwartzman

ATP London - 14 June 2022

Follow the ATP London Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP London results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.