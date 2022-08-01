Facundo Bagnis - Ernesto Escobedo

F. Bagnis vs E. Escobedo | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
E. Escobedo
E. Escobedo
from 23:00
Players Overview

Facundo-Bagnis-headshot
FacundoBagnis
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking113
  • ATP points489
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Ernesto-Escobedo-headshot
ErnestoEscobedo
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking166
  • ATP points317
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight82kg

LIVE MATCH: Facundo Bagnis vs Ernesto Escobedo

ATP Los Cabos - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Los Cabos Tennis match between Facundo Bagnis and Ernesto Escobedo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Los Cabos results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.