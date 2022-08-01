Gonzalo Villanueva - Steve Johnson

G. Villanueva vs S. Johnson | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
G. Villanueva
G. Villanueva
S. Johnson
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Players Overview

Gonzalo-Villanueva-headshot
GonzaloVillanueva
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking279
  • ATP points174
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking92
  • ATP points568
  • Age32
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight86kg

Statistics

Recent matches

G. Villanueva

No match played yet

S. Johnson

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

