Gonzalo Villanueva - Steve Johnson
G. Villanueva vs S. Johnson | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
G. Villanueva
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Players Overview
GonzaloVillanueva
Argentina
- ATP ranking279
- ATP points174
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking92
- ATP points568
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Recent matches
G. Villanueva
No match played yet
S. Johnson
