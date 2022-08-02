Henri Laaksonen - Max Purcell

H. Laaksonen vs M. Purcell | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
H. Laaksonen
H. Laaksonen
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
02/08
Players Overview

Henri-Laaksonen-headshot
HenriLaaksonen
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking103
  • ATP points518
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Max-Purcell-headshot
MaxPurcell
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking234
  • ATP points218
  • Age24
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Laaksonen

M. Purcell

LIVE MATCH: Henri Laaksonen vs Max Purcell

ATP Los Cabos - 2 August 2022

