Nick Chappell - Tseng Chun Hsin

N. Chappell vs C. Tseng | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
N. Chappell
N. Chappell
C. Tseng
C. Tseng
02/08
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Nick-Chappell-headshot
NickChappell
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Chun Hsin-Tseng-headshot
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points609
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

N. Chappell

No match played yet

C. Tseng

Related matches

R. Hijikata
R. Hijikata
R. Pacheco
R. Pacheco
from 23:00
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
E. Escobedo
E. Escobedo
from 23:00
H. Laaksonen
H. Laaksonen
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
from 23:00
K. Uchida
K. Uchida
B. Nakashima (6)
B. Nakashima (6)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Nick Chappell vs Tseng Chun Hsin

ATP Los Cabos - 2 August 2022

Follow the ATP Los Cabos Tennis match between Nick Chappell and Tseng Chun Hsin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Los Cabos results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.