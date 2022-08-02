Ricardas Berankis - Quentin Halys

R. Berankis vs Q. Halys | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
Q. Halys (9)
Q. Halys (9)
02/08
Players Overview

Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
Lithuania
  • ATP ranking98
  • ATP points532
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg
Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • ATP ranking73
  • ATP points659
  • Age25
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ricardas-Berankis-headshot
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
Lithuania
Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
0

Wins

2 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Berankis

Q. Halys

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Ricardas Berankis vs Quentin Halys

ATP Los Cabos - 2 August 2022

Follow the ATP Los Cabos Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Quentin Halys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Los Cabos results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

