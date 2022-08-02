Ricardas Berankis - Quentin Halys
R. Berankis vs Q. Halys | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
R. Berankis
Q. Halys (9)
02/08
Players Overview
RicardasBerankis
Lithuania
- ATP ranking98
- ATP points532
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
QuentinHalys
France
- ATP ranking73
- ATP points659
- Age25
- Height1.91m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
R. Berankis
Q. Halys
