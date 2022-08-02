Yannick Hanfmann - Jordan Thompson
Y. Hanfmann vs J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
Y. Hanfmann
J. Thompson
02/08
Players Overview
YannickHanfmann
Germany
- ATP ranking139
- ATP points400
- Age30
- Height1.93m
- Weight84kg
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP ranking114
- ATP points479
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Recent matches
Y. Hanfmann
J. Thompson
