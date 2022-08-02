Yannick Hanfmann - Jordan Thompson

Y. Hanfmann vs J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium CSC
Not started
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
02/08
Players Overview

Yannick-Hanfmann-headshot
YannickHanfmann
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking139
  • ATP points400
  • Age30
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight84kg
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking114
  • ATP points479
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Recent matches

Y. Hanfmann

J. Thompson

LIVE MATCH: Yannick Hanfmann vs Jordan Thompson

ATP Los Cabos - 2 August 2022

Follow the ATP Los Cabos Tennis match between Yannick Hanfmann and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Los Cabos results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

