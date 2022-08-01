Radu Albot - Feliciano López
R. Albot vs F. López | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
R. Albot
F. López
from 23:00
Players Overview
RaduAlbot
Moldova
- ATP ranking118
- ATP points463
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight69kg
FelicianoLópez
Spain
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age40
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Albot
F. López
