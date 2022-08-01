Thanasi Kokkinakis - Fernando Verdasco

T. Kokkinakis vs F. Verdasco | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
T. Kokkinakis (7)
T. Kokkinakis (7)
F. Verdasco
F. Verdasco
from 23:00
Players Overview

Thanasi-Kokkinakis-headshot
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points654
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight82kg
Fernando-Verdasco-headshot
FernandoVerdasco
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking125
  • ATP points435
  • Age38
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight87kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Thanasi-Kokkinakis-headshot
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
Australia
Fernando-Verdasco-headshot
FernandoVerdasco
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

T. Kokkinakis

F. Verdasco

