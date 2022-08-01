Thanasi Kokkinakis - Fernando Verdasco
T. Kokkinakis vs F. Verdasco | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
T. Kokkinakis (7)
F. Verdasco
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points654
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight82kg
FernandoVerdasco
Spain
- ATP ranking125
- ATP points435
- Age38
- Height1.85m
- Weight87kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
T. Kokkinakis
F. Verdasco
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000