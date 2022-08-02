Tseng Chun Hsin - Cameron Norrie
C. Tseng vs C. Norrie | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
C. Tseng
C. Norrie (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
- ATP ranking84
- ATP points609
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points2893
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Tseng
C. Norrie
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000