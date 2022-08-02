Tseng Chun Hsin - Cameron Norrie

C. Tseng vs C. Norrie | Los Cabos
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Not started
C. Tseng
C. Tseng
C. Norrie (3)
C. Norrie (3)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Chun Hsin-Tseng-headshot
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points609
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points2893
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Tseng

C. Norrie

Related matches

D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
R. Hijikata
R. Hijikata
from 23:00
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
from 23:00
M. Kecmanovic (4)
M. Kecmanovic (4)
from 23:00
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Tseng Chun Hsin vs Cameron Norrie

ATP Los Cabos - 2 August 2022

Follow the ATP Los Cabos Tennis match between Tseng Chun Hsin and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Los Cabos results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.