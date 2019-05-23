23/05/19 - Court Central
Finished
6
4
77
B. PaireBenoît Paire
Starting from
10:00
3
6
64
D. ShapovalovDenis Shapovalov
ATP Lyon • Quarter-final
DrawsATP Ranking
avant-match

LIVE
Benoît Paire - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Lyon - 23 May 2019

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon – Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Benoît Paire vs Denis Shapovalov. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment