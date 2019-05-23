23/05/19 - Court Central
Finished
6
2
6
F. Auger-AliassimeFélix Auger-Aliassime
Starting from
16:45
4
6
4
S. JohnsonSteve Johnson
ATP Lyon • Quarter-final
DrawsATP Ranking
avant-match

LIVE
Félix Auger-Aliassime - Steve Johnson
ATP Lyon - 23 May 2019

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon – Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Steve Johnson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:45 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Steve Johnson. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment