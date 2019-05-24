24/05/19 - Court Central
N. BasilashviliNikoloz Basilashvili
Starting from
13:30
F. Auger-AliassimeFélix Auger-Aliassime
ATP Lyon • Semifinal
Nikoloz Basilashvili - Félix Auger-Aliassime
ATP Lyon - 24 May 2019

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon – Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 24 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Félix Auger-Aliassime. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
