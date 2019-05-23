23/05/19 - Court Central
Finished
6
6
N. BasilashviliNikoloz Basilashvili
Starting from
14:00
4
4
JW. TsongaJo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Lyon • Quarter-final
DrawsATP Ranking
avant-match

LIVE
Nikoloz Basilashvili - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Lyon - 23 May 2019

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon – Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment