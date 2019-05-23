23/05/19 - Court Central
Finished
66
6
6
T. FritzTaylor Fritz
Starting from
10:00
78
3
4
R. BautistaRoberto Bautista
ATP Lyon • Quarter-final
Taylor Fritz - Roberto Bautista
ATP Lyon - 23 May 2019

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon – Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
