Cameron Norrie caused a huge shock when toppling number one seed Dominic Thiem in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Thiem accepted a wild card into the event in a bid to fine-tune his game ahead of the French Open, but his participation lasted a shade over an hour.

Having been handed a bye into the round of 16, Thiem came up against an inspired Norrie who claimed a 6-3 6-2 success.

The world number four looked completely off the pace, as he sent down four double faults and his serve broken on three occasions as Norrie delivered one of the performances of his career.

Norrie will face the winner of the clash between Arthur Rinderknech and Jannik Sinner in the quarter finals.

“I’m so pleased to win today, it’s the biggest win of my career and my highest-ranked win,” Norrie said. “It’s such a beautiful day in Lyon… I couldn’t be happier to get the win today and to get another match on the clay before Roland Garros.

"I’m feeling good on my feet and hitting my forehand well and serving well."

With Thiem out, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favourite to triumph in Lyon.

The Greek secured his 30th win of the year when getting the better of Tommy Paul 6-1 6-4 to advance to the last eight.

Tsitsipas will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter finals following his three-set win over Gael Monfils.

