Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the Madrid Open in the opening round 6-3, 6-4 to Marcelo Melo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

It took just one hour and 11 minutes for Melo and Rojer to win the contest.

In the opening set, Melo and Rojer went a break up at 2-0 and held serve. At 5-3, Murray and Soares had four break points to get back into it but they squandered them all.

The second set was a equally comfortable for Melo and Rojer. The duo broke in the fifth game before wrapping the match up with their first match point.

NORRIE LOSES TO RAMOS-VINOLAS

On Sunday, Britain's Cameron Norrie fell 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his second ATP Tour level final.

Ramos-Vinolas sealed the third title of his career after converting his first match point in the deciding tie-break.

Norrie was a set and a break up, but Ramos-Vinolas fought back and sealed a vital break to go 2-1 up in the second set. The Brit continued to make more errors and it allowed Ramos-Vinolas to force a decider.

Into the third set and Norrie needed treatment for a foot injury after going a break down. Norrie broke back and the two held serve before the tie-break which saw Ramos-Vinolas win the final six points.

“I won three tournaments in my career, so this is one of the best three weeks in my career,” Ramos-Vinolas said.

“It was a really difficult match against Cameron. I think he played a really good tournament."

Norrie was understandably disappointed to lose, but will jump up to 48 in the world rankings as a result of his fine run in Portugal.

"It’s never easy losing, especially for my first title," he said. "But Albert played better than me in the end, and he deserved to win.

“My first title was three years ago here in the doubles. It’s a really nice place, right by the beach. It’s a pity we can’t enjoy it this year, but hopefully I’ll be back next year."

