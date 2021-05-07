Alexander Zverev produced a powerful display to topple Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

Nadal was bidding to win the event for a sixth time, but he was completely overwhelmed by his German opponent.

Things looked positive for Nadal when he worked a break of serve in the sixth game, but Zverev hit back immediately.

There was controversy in the eighth game of the first set as Zverev became embroiled in a heated argument with the umpire over a disputed line call.

Nadal earned a break point shortly afterwards as Zverev threatened to boil over, but the 2018 champion steeled himself to hold and broke the Spanish great shortly afterwards to take the first set.

Zverev continued to hit with great power from the back of the court and he worked a break point in the third game of the second set, but Nadal fended it off with a cute drop shot.

For all that Nadal attempted to fight his way into the contest, he was unable to deal with Zverev’s weight of shot.

The pressure told in the fifth game as Zverev worked a break of serve. Nadal fended off break points in the seventh game and forced the German to serve out the match in the 10th.

Despite a couple of wayward serves, his forehand stood up to the test as Zverev advanced to the last four , where he will face Dominic Thiemm who beat John Isner 3-6 6-3 6-4.

