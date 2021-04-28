World number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

"Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter.

"It's been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!"

