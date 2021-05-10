Alexander Zverev might have won one of the biggest titles of his career at the Madrid Open on Sunday, but that seemingly didn’t attract the interest of the German media.

But the 24-year-old was left amused by the lack of questions from the press in his home country after the match.

Having complained after his previous match about not getting any questions in German, Zverev, who has born in Germany to Russian parents, was asked after the final if he would consider switching to play for Italy.

"I’m not going to answer this because I don’t want to make any story out of it to be honest," he said with a smile.

"Thank you for the invite though."

The press conference was then directed to questions in German, to which there were none.

"None? I just won a Masters and there are none in German?" said an amused Zverev. "As you see, the Germans really don’t care."

Zverev, who last year denied allegations of domestic abuse against a former girlfriend, has had a frosty relationship with the media at times and has struggled to build a large fanbase.

But, reflecting on his win over his Italian opponent in Madrid, he said: "I feel awesome. It’s great.

"This is definitely a special win. I just want to enjoy it. I didn’t play too many guys who can serve like him, so it was a difficult match.

" think his game style showed it all. I hadn’t played anybody this week who can serve 235 [km/h] kick-serve on the clay. It definitely was a different match. I am extremely happy right now."

Zverev will now head to Rome, where he won the title in 2017 and reached the final in 2018.

"Rome is also an event I like and enjoy, so I hope I can perform the same way as I did here and we will see how it goes there," he added.

