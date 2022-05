Tennis

Denis Shapovalov to face Andy Murray in Madrid Open second round after win vs Ugo Humbert

Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov defeated France's Ugo Humbert in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3, at the ATP Madrid Open on Monday, and the 23-year-old will next face Great Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the second round. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:05, 41 minutes ago