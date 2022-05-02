Alexander Zverev says he was "extremely disappointed" with his early exit at the Munich Open last week in front of a home crowd.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medallist was the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament, but was dumped out of the competition in a straight sets defeat to Danish teenager Holger Rune, losing 6-3 6-2 in just over 90 minutes.

Ad

The world No. 3 said after the shock defeat that it was his "worst match in the last five, six, seven years" and he has not forgotten about the loss.

ATP Madrid Madrid Open draw: Murray faces Thiem, potential Alcaraz-Nadal QF 29/04/2022 AT 17:33

The German says he put "a lot pressure" on himself and hopes to bounce back at the Madrid Open this week.

"I'm extremely disappointed with last week," he exclusively told Eurosport.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself, a lot of expectations on myself as well, playing in Germany in front of a crowd for the first time in three years.

"It wasn't easy but things like this happen, it's a sport. You can win against anyone on your day and you can lose to anyone when it's not your day.

"Munich definitely was not a great tournament from my side, but luckily we have a new chance here and a new chance to prove myself."

Rune wins in Munich as Van de Zandschulp retires injured

Zverev says the pressure of playing in front of an expectant German crowd got to him.

"The pressure is very different," he said. "Especially with the time we had with Covid the crowd was sold out for the next few days when I was playing and a lot of people expected me to be there.

"Unfortunately it didn't happen but this is sport and you have to make the best of the new chance you have this week."

Zverev has a first-round bye at the Madrid Open - a tournament he has won twice in his career - and will play either Marin Cilic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the last-32.

When asked if he is aiming to defend his title in Madrid, the 25-year-old said he is simply looking "to find my form and play good tennis."

‘We need to punish him accordingly’ – Wilander says Zverev return ‘too soon’

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros Djokovic fights to build fitness - but how far off is he ahead of Paris? 26/04/2022 AT 09:04