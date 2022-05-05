Carlos Alcaraz believes he will have it all to do against Rafael Nadal in their Madrid Open quarter-final, saying his fellow Spaniard "has a thousand lives".

After a career that has taken Nadal to 21 Grand Slams at the age of 35 and still in with a chance of winning more, the former world No.1 has pulled off countless famous comebacks when he has looked dead and buried.

In his round-of-16 match-up against David Goffin, Nadal looked set to exit the tournament but managed to survive four match points to win an epic three-set match to book his place in the last eight.

He will take on Alcaraz after the 19-year-old contender beat Cameron Norrie , also needing three sets but with much more control in the decisive third.

Nadal has already said that he believes that Alcaraz is in some ways a better player than him, and with a rib problem that kept the veteran out of training until last Thursday, this is a chance for the emerging teenager to make his way to the semi-finals.

However, speaking after the win, Alcaraz - celebrating his first birthday as a top-10 player - said that he was wary of a player with such a strong track record.

"Honestly, I don't know,” he admitted when asked if he knew how to defeat Nadal.

“I always say he has a thousand lives. He survives in every match, in every tough match for him.”

However, Alcaraz did not think he was doomed to defeat, claiming: “I think if I have a really good game then I have chances to win."

