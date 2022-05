Tennis

Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in epic Madrid Open semi-final

In what was a thrilling encounter, Carlos Alcaraz continued his climb up the ladder with a thrilling three-set win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open. World No. 1 Djokovic won the first set, but the teenager refused to lie down and thrilled the home crowd with the win. Credit: Amazon Prime Video.

00:01:56, 15 hours ago