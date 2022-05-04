Andy Murray's good form in recent months has been greatly helped by former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro.

Gibraltar-born doctor Carneiro left the Premier League club in 2015 after falling out with then-manager Jose Mourinho, but has in recent times helped Murray - who as a metal hip - get more out of his game.

Carneiro and nutritionist Glenn Kearney have produced a collagen-based supplement that has helped Murray rediscover his power and spring around the court.

The commercially available supplement called TRR, which combines marine collagen with turmeric and copper among other ingredients, has helped Murray replicate some of the tennis he was playing when he was at his Grand Slam-winning best.

Data gathered by the Australian Open showed he was serving almost 10kph faster than when he was world No. 1 in early 2017 and gets around the court at 13.6kph; improving on his speed of 11.7kph in 2017.

Carneiro says she has been impressed by Murray's mental strength as he looks for ways to improve performance.

"[Murray is] Fantastically knowledgeable," she told The Telegraph . "The kind of athlete who is always looking to examine the science and trying to work out how it can help him.

“As medical professionals, we are discovering that what we thought was impossible is no longer the case. Athletes like Andy and Rafael Nadal are breaking boundaries on all fronts.

"These are unique, very intelligent, educated people, who are prepared to take and examine medical evidence and advice and push through perceived challenges.

“We also have to be careful with them, to be ethical and be prepared to discuss their futures and quality of life with their families. We want them to enjoy life after retirement, not to be suffering because of their choices today.

"But they have assembled teams of quality experts whom they trust. They are very good at assessing the risks, making the decisions together, and then having the mental strength to push forward and do what they need to do.”

Kearney, who was Murray's nutritionist before the pandemic hit in 2020, added: "If you strip it back and ask ‘Where’s the evidence for this?’ There are lengthy studies being carried out on all these ingredients as individual units.

"But as a cocktail of different building blocks – whether it’s collagen or hyuralonic acid – we know enough to say you’d be foolish not to take something like this if you have creaky joints.

"Of course, there are so many elements that go into what Andy is doing. It’s about training, it’s about recovery, and it’s about his extraordinary focus on being the best athlete he can be.

“Personally, I’ve been blown away with how he is eking everything out of this late stage of his career. I’ve always thought that he had another deep run at a slam in him. Maybe it could come at Wimbledon this summer.”

